Lifetime warranty for the Chinese Volkswagen Golf

Automobile giant FAW-Volkswagen is taking an aggressive strategy to attract buyers in China, introducing a lifetime warranty program for a wide range of its vehicles. Until recently, the privilege was reserved only for the brand's SUV range, but from the beginning of August 2026 its scope is officially expanding. The new policy now also covers traditional sedans, hatchbacks, as well as hybrid modifications with the ability to charge from the network.

The service package is divided into two main components, designed to provide maximum security for owners. The first part of the warranty protects the structural elements of the car, including the body, chassis and the entire electrical installation. The second module focuses on key units, including the engine, transmission, alternator, air conditioning compressor and a number of other main systems. All original components replaced during service procedures in the authorized network also fall under this protection.

To benefit from free repairs in the absence of driver fault, customers are not limited by the age or mileage of the vehicle. The service is available at any official FAW-Volkswagen dealership in the country. However, all this is subject to three specific conditions. The program is valid only for the first owner, provided that the car is used only for personal purposes and is not used for commercial transportation. In addition, maintenance must be carried out strictly according to the schedule at authorized service centers using only original parts. In the event of resale, warranty rights are void.

The new offer fully covers the FAW-Volkswagen product portfolio in China. The list includes popular models such as the Golf, Bora, Sagitar, Magotan and CC, as well as the entire crossover range represented by the T-Roc, Tayron, Tavendor and Talagon. The move is a direct response to the intense price war and the growing demands of Chinese consumers, who are increasingly paying attention to long-term operating costs when choosing a new car.