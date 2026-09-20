Historically, gasoline and diesel are cheaper than you think

The dynamics of global crude oil markets and geopolitical turmoil in key sea straits have once again put prices at Bulgarian gas stations under serious pressure. Fluctuations in the prices of diesel and mass-produced A-95 gasoline continue to be among the most sensitive topics for motorists in our country, with any increase in price above psychological limits quickly being defined as a historical record. However, looking at prices through the prism of real purchasing power reveals a different economic picture.

Recently, the price of diesel fuel in Bulgaria has permanently settled at levels that often exceed those of standard A-95 gasoline. In real terms, according to data from fuel monitoring portals in our country, the average prices of mainstream gasoline are around 1.60 - 1.77 euros per liter, while diesel is already chasing the psychological limit of 2 euros per liter. Although for drivers this may seem like a historical peak, if we go back in time and compare the prices from two decades ago with the then minimum and average income, the account takes on a different context.

In 2000, for example, a liter of gasoline in our country was sold for just over 1.20 leva. At first glance, this seems to be more than twice as cheap fuel compared to today's values. But with an average monthly salary for the country of just over 200 leva at the time (230 leva according to NSI data), a Bulgarian driver could only buy about 170 liters of gasoline with one salary. Today, with an average salary in the country exceeding 1,000 euros, the purchasing power relative to the volume of fuel that can be purchased is actually several times higher, despite the nominal jump in signs at gas stations.

The main source of the current tension remains the international conjuncture. Even minor disruptions in supplies via standard routes or changes in Brent crude oil prices are quickly transmitted to the domestic market. And the trend is that diesel continues to bear heavier price pressure due to its specific demand in industry, heavy transport and agriculture, which keeps its demand high, regardless of the final values for the consumer.