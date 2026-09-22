The fifth generation of the Hyundai Tucson has appeared on the scene (VIDEO)

The South Korean car giant Hyundai has officially unveiled the fifth generation of one of its most successful models on a global scale - the Tucson crossover. The domestic premiere of the popular SUV reveals a serious metamorphosis, covering both the external aesthetics and dimensions, as well as the technological equipment in the cabin, combined with improved dynamics under the hood.

The engineers from Seoul have expanded the proportions of the car to provide more space and functionality. The model has grown by 60 mm in length and 40 mm in width compared to its strong-selling predecessor, and the distance between the two axles has been increased by 30 mm. This constructive increase guarantees more headroom for passengers in the second row. Getting in and out of the cabin is also significantly easier thanks to the optimized kinematics and the wider opening angle of the rear doors.

The stylistic language of the new Hyundai Tucson relies on sharper edges and strict angular shapes. The front is impressive with vertically positioned daytime running lights, combined with a discreet diode strip, and the rear relies on a completely new light signature. For fans of adventures off the asphalt, the Koreans offer the XRT version, distinguished by a more aggressive radiator grille, additional protective panels on the bottom of the body and specific fender flares.

The interior surprises with clean architecture and digital presence. A new dashboard with a digital dashboard in front of the driver and a central touch display is integrated on board, which, depending on the equipment level, is available with a diagonal of 12.9 or an impressive 17 inches. The new Pleos Connect multimedia architecture implements artificial intelligence through the Gleo AI voice assistant and provides the ability to install external applications. For driving convenience and maintaining good ergonomics, Hyundai retains the classic physical buttons for controlling the most important functions.

Among the technological innovations, the reversing assistant plays a prominent role. The system remembers the trajectory of the section just traveled and is able to independently control the steering wheel to return the crossover back to the same line – a function that saves the situation when getting into narrow dead-end streets. However, the company explicitly specifies that this is an auxiliary maneuvering, and not a fully autonomous exit from a parking space.

The high level of safety is complemented by a preventive system that limits traction at low speeds and activates the brakes if there is a danger of accidentally pressing the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal. The perimeter view system provides full visibility around the car, and the Ground View function projects a virtual picture of the pavement directly under the front axle onto the display.

For the South Korean market, the range of power units is based on a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. The base version generates approximately 190 horsepower – 13 hp more than the previous generation – and is now coupled with a classic 8-speed automatic with a torque converter, replacing the previous 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The full hybrid version increases its system power to about 242 hp, and according to the manufacturer's measurements, achieves a combined consumption of only 5.7 liters of gasoline per 100 km according to the Korean test standard. Data for the plug-in hybrid that charges from the network will be revealed at a later stage.

The official start of sales and price lists for the native South Korea will be announced in October. The schedule for the premieres in the European and the rest of the world markets, together with the specific technical characteristics for them, is to be revealed further.