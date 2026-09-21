Deyan Nikolov after meeting with residents of “Lyulin 4: The municipality and the police must intervene immediately arou

Deyan Nikolov after meeting with residents of „Lyulin 4“: The municipality and the police must intervene immediately around the center „St. Dimitar“

Municipal Councilor and Chairman of „Vazrazhdane – Sofia“ Deyan Nikolov visited the area around the Center for Temporary Accommodation „St. Dimitar“ in block 464 in „Lyulin 4“ and talked to local residents about the problems with security and public order. During the visit, a video was also shot about the situation around the center. After the meeting, Nikolov insisted on an urgent inspection of the accommodations, increased police presence and specific actions by the Sofia Municipality.

Residents talk about attacks, aggressive behavior, alcohol and drug use, loud noise and constant conflicts. According to them, the situation has worsened significantly after the demolition of the buildings in the “Sugar Factory“, when the number of people in and around the center has significantly increased. They link the increase to the arrival of people from the demolished homes and insist that the institutions establish who actually lives in the building.

“These claims must be verified with the accommodation documents and with an on-site inspection. How many people live in the center, how many enter and remain without a reason, are there any people accommodated by the “Sugar Factory“ and who made these decisions? The municipality must give an accurate answer. People see what is happening around their homes and have the right to know who is responsible“, Nikolov states.

According to him, immediate measures should include increased police presence, especially in the evening and at night, effective access control to the building and security that can respond to violations. A joint inspection of the Sofia Municipality, social services and the police is needed to establish the real number of residents, the reasons for their accommodation and the conditions in which they live. For each established case of violence or other violation, the specific perpetrators must be held accountable.

Nikolov insists that the SDVR provide information on the reports filed for this address, the inspections carried out and the subsequent actions. He expects a report from the management of the center and the Sofia Municipality on the organization of security, control over visitors and measures against systematic violators. The inspection must also cover the situation of children and other vulnerable people who live in the building.

„Vasil Terziev owes an answer on how this municipal facility is managed and what he will do now. People from the neighboring blocks cannot wait for another administrative decision while scandals and the attacks that they told us about. We want specific measures, responsible persons and deadlines by which we can then check what has actually been implemented“, points out the municipal councilor.

The planned restructuring of the center also raises the question of what will actually change for the neighborhood. By decision of the Sofia Municipal Council, the deadline was moved from July 1 to November 1, 2026, subject to prior approval by the Social Assistance Agency. The municipal report from June lists 146 adults with 103 children who expressed a desire to use the future social hostel and passed an assessment and classification. Therefore, the reduction in the capacity of the “Temporary Accommodation Center“ service does not in itself indicate how many people will continue to live in the building. “Social Assistance Center Decision“ (https://council.sofia.bg/documents/d/guest/r-483-2026), “Sofia Municipality Report” (https://council.sofia.bg/documents/d/guest/soa26-vk66-5509-terziev).

Nikolov insists that the municipality announce the total planned number of residents after the change, how security will be provided and how compliance with the rules will be monitored. According to him, the result should be assessed by whether violations decrease and whether residents in the area feel an improvement in security.

Local residents are preparing a protest demanding action from the institutions. The organization is their initiative, and Deyan Nikolov and his team will assist with the necessary documents and notification of the competent authorities and will attend the protest. Details of its holding will be announced later.