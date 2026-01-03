"Gazprom sets new absolute record for gas supplies to Kazakhstan

„Gazprom“ set a new absolute record for daily supplies of Russian gas to Kazakhstan. The record was set on December 29, the holding company announced. On the same day „Gazprom Armenia“ made record gas supplies to Armenian consumers from its gas transmission system, the holding company added.

Meanwhile, Europe continues to actively reduce gas reserves in underground storage, „Gazprom“ emphasized. „According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), on December 31, the output from European underground gas storage facilities set a new daily record“, the holding company noted.

Previously, calculations based on GIE data showed that gas output from European underground storage facilities gas storage in December 2025 decreased by 2% compared to the level in 2024. Gas injection into European storage in December was the lowest in 11 years - 951 million cubic meters. At the same time, the extraction from underground gas storage amounted to 15.4 billion cubic meters.

Since the start of the heating season on 13 October 2025, EU countries have withdrawn more than 27 billion cubic meters of gas from storage. The net extraction (the net difference between the volumes of extraction and injection) is approximately 23 billion cubic meters.