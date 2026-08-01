Zelensky: Ukraine shot down only one of 27 Russian ballistic missiles during large-scale attack

Ukraine shot down only one of 27 Russian ballistic missiles during today's large-scale attack, as the country does not have interceptor missiles used in the US “Patriot” systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, Reuters and Ukrinform reported, quoted by BTA.

Zelensky indicated that Russia launched a total of 35 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles and 185 combat drones.

The capital Kiev was the main target of the attack, he added. Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions were also attacked.

Air defense forces shot down one Russian Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missile, one Kh-59/69 air-to-ground guided cruise missile, and 154 unmanned aerial vehicles.

The air attack was repelled by air defense units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups. Three missiles failed to hit their targets.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha called on international partners to speed up decision-making on the supply of additional air and missile defense systems to Ukraine after Russian forces launched a massive strike on Kiev last night, Ukrinform reported, BTA reported.

„A hellish night in Kiev. At least 9 people were killed and 23 were injured as a result of Russia's barbaric attack with three dozen ballistic missiles. "This is the second such massive strike in just two days," Sibiha noted.

According to him, as it fails to achieve its goals on the battlefield, Russia is stepping up its air attacks and terror against civilians.

Sibiha stressed that Ukraine urgently needs additional air and missile defense systems, as well as interceptor missiles.