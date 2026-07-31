"Huvepharma signs agreement to acquire Euroapi Italy

The Bulgarian pharmaceutical company „Huvepharma“ EOOD signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the capital of the leading Italian manufacturer of pharmaceutical ingredients Euroapi Italy S.r.l.

The deal also includes the production plant in Brindisi, Italy, which has a rich industrial tradition in the field of precision fermentation, dating back to 1966.

The agreement was concluded on July 29, 2026, subject to the fulfillment of all customary closing requirements, including obtaining permission for foreign investment from the local competent authority (Golden Power clearance) and others.

There is excellent synergy between the modern biotechnology profile of “Huvepharma“ and the rich experience and expertise of the employees at the Brindisi plant“, said the CEO of “Huvepharma“, Kiril Domuschiev.

“Huvepharma“ intends to fully utilize these advantages by developing and offering innovative products and dosage forms to the market. We remain focused on the development, production and offering of products for veterinary and human medicine, as well as nutraceutical products, and this acquisition is further proof of our long-term commitment to our customers“, he added.

All products of the Bulgarian company are manufactured in plants of companies in its group. This provides full control over the production processes and guarantees the highest quality standards. In addition, full control over production allows the “Huvepharma“ group to be flexible and adaptable, promptly improving its products in accordance with changing customer needs.

With the acquisition, the company's fermentation capacity will increase by 25%, reaching a total capacity of over 12,000 cubic meters. This further strengthens its position as a European leader in the biotechnology industry and creates opportunities for further expansion of its global business.

The deal once again confirms that “Huvepharma“ customers can trust in the long-term, sustainable and reliable business model for the production of its products, it states.

Source: www.economic.bg