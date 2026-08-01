The murder in Bankya: Ministry of Interior with hot versions and suspects OVERVIEW

The investigation into the ostentatious murder of 56-year-old businessman Vladimir Yankov (known as Zagattoto) in Bankya is entering a decisive phase.

The case, which began as a fire alarm on July 27, is now officially being investigated as a premeditated murder under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. Here are the most important revelations, the leading versions and the official data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs as of this hour.

How far has the investigation reached and are there any suspects?

Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev officially announced to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament that the forensics already have specific suspects. Since the operational work continues extremely actively, the Ministry of Internal Affairs refuses to announce their identities so as not to hinder the process. The professionally built video surveillance system in the area of \u200b\u200b“Moskva“ Street in Bankya and recordings from high-definition cameras have helped the investigators locate suspicious persons – According to unofficial information, it is about men with hoods and backpacks, waiting for the victim.

Who is Vladimir Yankov – The Guess? Profile of the murdered businessman

The death of the 56-year-old entrepreneur has focused public attention on his biography and business empire, built over decades. According to official records and revelations in investigative media, Yankov is considered one of the stable, but deliberately shadowy players on the Bulgarian market.

Origin and early years: Vladimir Tomov Yankov was born in Sofia. He grew up in the capital, where he graduated from high school with a degree in mathematics, and later obtained a higher economic education, which helped him quickly navigate the market economy in the late 1990s.

Vladimir Tomov Yankov was born in Sofia. He grew up in the capital, where he graduated from high school with a degree in mathematics, and later obtained a higher economic education, which helped him quickly navigate the market economy in the late 1990s. Start in business and the vending empire: The beginning of his serious rise is associated with large-scale imports of raw materials and equipment. Yankov is developing a powerful and completely legal business importing premium brands of coffee, tea and vending machines directly from Italy. His companies own thousands of machines across the country, positioned in key business buildings, hospitals and public institutions.

The beginning of his serious rise is associated with large-scale imports of raw materials and equipment. Yankov is developing a powerful and completely legal business importing premium brands of coffee, tea and vending machines directly from Italy. His companies own thousands of machines across the country, positioned in key business buildings, hospitals and public institutions. The Shadow Nickname and the “pure“ file: His nickname “Zagatoto“ comes from his youth and passion for Italian cars and design (named after the legendary Zagato design bureau). Although his profile is reminiscent of the businessmen of the transition, official data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs are categorical - Yankov was not associated with illegal activity, has no criminal records and was not the subject of investigations into organized crime.

His nickname “Zagatoto“ comes from his youth and passion for Italian cars and design (named after the legendary Zagato design bureau). Although his profile is reminiscent of the businessmen of the transition, official data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs are categorical - Yankov was not associated with illegal activity, has no criminal records and was not the subject of investigations into organized crime. Has he been involved in any scandals or lawsuits? Court records checks show that the businessman has never been a defendant in any high-profile criminal cases. His name appears only in routine commercial and administrative cases related to market competition and rental contracts for vending locations. His partners describe him as a “disguised bird” – a man who avoided worldly vanity, did not demonstrate security and luxury, but had an exceptional flair for new technologies and alternative investments, which also led him to the world of blockchain technologies.

The leading version: Theft of cryptocurrency for millions

Forensics and national security experts are united around the hypothesis of financial motives related precisely to these digital assets of the victim.

Millions in Bitcoin: In recent years, Vladimir Yankov has had an increased interest in cryptocurrency investments. He is believed to have owned a virtual wallet worth several million euros.

In recent years, Vladimir Yankov has had an increased interest in cryptocurrency investments. He is believed to have owned a virtual wallet worth several million euros. Physical violence: Traces of violence were found on the businessman's body before the fire. Investigators are investigating whether he was tortured into giving up passwords and private keys to access his crypto assets.

Traces of violence were found on the businessman's body before the fire. Investigators are investigating whether he was tortured into giving up passwords and private keys to access his crypto assets. Arson with more than two sources: The fire in the house in Bankya started on the second floor, where the bedrooms are located. More than two independent sources were discovered. According to former investigators, the fire was deliberately lit with naphtha or another flammable substance in order to erase biological traces and evidence of the violence committed.

The mystery surrounding the victim's last hours

One of the key moments in the chronology is the evening before the crime. Yankov had dinner at a luxury restaurant in the capital's "Boyana" district with world rhythmic gymnastics champion Simona Peycheva. After the meeting, the businessman was taken to Bankya by his friends, who dropped him off near his home.

After Peycheva's name appeared in public, the Ministry of Interior and the State Security Service categorically denied speculation that she was being sought or was involved in the crime. Peycheva herself made a statement on social media, confirming that she has been fully cooperating with the police from the very beginning, and Minister Demerdzhiev added that at the moment there is no evidence of her involvement in the murder.

The “Bankya” case is quickly becoming a litmus test for the Ministry of Interior’s capacity to unravel crimes intertwined with high-tech financial motives. Whether forensic experts will be able to prove the suspects’ guilt, or whether the traces will disappear into the anonymity of blockchain networks, remains to be seen.