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Tech giants' investments in AI exceed $1 trillion

Tech giants' investments in AI exceed $1 trillion

Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta also plan to spend another $745 billion in 2026

Jul 31, 2026 16:21 35

Tech giants' investments in AI exceed $1 trillion - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

The capital investments of the four leading tech companies Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta in artificial intelligence technologies have reached $1.1 trillion. USD since the start of the AI boom in 2023, the Financial Times reported.

Such spending shows both the “scale of their AI ambitions and the speed with which US tech giants have transformed themselves from low-cap companies to big investors in physical infrastructure.”

Rishi Jhaluria, an analyst at investment bank RBC Capital, said that while “capital spending growth continues unabated,” investors need these companies to strike a “tough balance between investing in AI and preserving the factors that have made them successful.”

In total, the four plan to spend $745 billion in 2026, mainly on data centers, advanced chips and the electricity to run them.