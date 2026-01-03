Orban: Events in Venezuela could hurt oil prices

Events in Venezuela, where the US has carried out a special operation to capture President Nicolas Maduro, could cause a rise in oil prices on world markets, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned.

He announced that the Hungarian government has held urgent consultations with the country's energy companies on the issue. “Today we held consultations with key players in the Hungarian energy sector to protect Hungary from the consequences of the Venezuelan crisis, which could lead to higher prices. “The Hungarian government is working on this issue“, Orban wrote on Facebook.