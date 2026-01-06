Trump: India significantly reduces oil imports from Russia

US President Donald Trump believes that India is currently significantly reducing its oil imports from Russia.

In a speech to the Republican caucus in the US House of Representatives, the president complained about delays in arms deliveries to foreign customers. “The Apache helicopter. I mean, India approached me, we waited five years. We are changing that“, he said.

“India ordered 68 Apache helicopters and Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to me and said: “Can I see you?“ Yes, I have a very good relationship with him. "But he's not very happy with me because, as you know, they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not... Now they've significantly reduced them, as you know, from Russia," the American leader said.

“We're getting rich off tariffs,“ Trump concluded.