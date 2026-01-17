Kazakhstan doubles its energy grid

The Kazakh authorities intend to double the country's energy grid by introducing 26.4 GW of new capacity by 2035, which will require an investment of 47.4 billion USD, the press service of the Kazakhstan Association of Organizations of the Oil, Gas and Energy Complex (Kazenergy) reported.

„The main challenges and plans until 2035 include large-scale construction of new capacity: introducing 26.4 GW, which practically doubles the country's entire energy grid in a decade. The implementation of the plans will require investments of approximately 47.4 billion USD, which will lead to a significant increase in electricity tariffs,“ the statement said.

The Kazenergy press service noted that the key factor is matching the pace of construction with the actual growth of electricity consumption in order to prevent excess capacity and limit tariff increases.

They added that the priority is strategic development, not quantitative, with an emphasis on improving legislation and the planning system.