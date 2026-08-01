Over the past 24 hours, Russia has subjected Ukraine to fierce combined shelling, turning the night in the capital into a real hell. Against this background, the situation on the front lines remains critical, with an unprecedented number of clashes in the eastern parts of the country and huge losses for the occupation forces.

Kiev under ballistic shelling: Sibiha demands immediate help

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha described the situation in the capital as a “hellish night in Kiev“ after another wave of Russian ballistic missile strikes. Sibiha stressed the urgent need to strengthen air defense (Air Defense) of the country, noting that the speed of deliveries from Western partners is critical to saving human lives. According to official reports cited by the publication Ukrinform (ukrinform.net), the attack caused serious damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Dozens of victims and injured in Kherson, Dnepropetrovsk and Donetsk

Russian forces have intensified terror against the civilian population in the southern and eastern regions:

Kherson region: In massive artillery attacks and drone strikes, Russians killed one person and wounded 29 other residents. Severe material damage was caused to dozens of multi-storey and private homes, the local administration reported to the media Mezha (mezha.net) .

In massive artillery attacks and drone strikes, Russians killed one person and wounded 29 other residents. Severe material damage was caused to dozens of multi-storey and private homes, the local administration reported to the media . Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions: In the past 24 hours, Russians killed one person and wounded ten others in constant shelling of settlements in these two regions.

130 battles on the front: Pokrov sector under the greatest pressure

According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published by Ukrainska Pravda (pravda.com.ua), during the day on the line of contact a total of 130 combat clashes were registered. The majority of them took place in the Pokrovsky sector, where Ukrainian defenders continue to repel intensive Russian assaults and hold their positions in extremely difficult conditions.

Record number of occupiers neutralized

Despite the increased pressure, the Defense Forces of Ukraine demonstrate high efficiency. Over the past 24 hours, they have successfully neutralized another 1,470 Russian occupiers. A large amount of enemy equipment, including artillery systems and specialized vehicles, was also destroyed, reports the information portal Defense Express (en.defence-ua.com).