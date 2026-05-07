Record increase in fuel costs for US airlines

US airlines' aviation fuel costs in March increased by 56.4% compared to February amid the conflict over Iran, writes Bloomberg.

According to him, according to statistics, US carriers spent $5.06 billion on fuel compared to $3.23 billion in February. Compared to March 2025, the increase is about 30%. The sharp increase in costs followed the outbreak of the conflict over Iran, which led to the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In April, jet fuel prices in some regions exceeded $4 per gallon.

As noted, against the backdrop of rising costs, airlines are revising or completely abandoning their 2026 forecasts, and are also reducing their traffic expansion plans. At the same time, demand for air travel remains. In March, airline ticket sales grew by 12% year-on-year and reached $10.4 billion. Air carriers expect to be able to partially pass on the rising costs to passengers by the end of 2026 - early 2027.