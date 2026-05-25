Russia has been and remains an integral part of the global economic system, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized in his greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

„Our country has been and remains an integral part of the global economic system. Together with our colleagues, we continue to actively work in multilateral associations – The UN and its structures, the EAEU, the CIS, the BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, whose chairmanship Russia will assume in 2026“, the message of the head of state, published on the Kremlin website, is noted.

Putin noted that Russia is open to constructive interaction with all partners who share the principles of mutual respect and are ready to build honest, long-term relations.