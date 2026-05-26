Iran to restore internet in 24 hours

Iranian authorities will restore international internet access for the country's residents within 24 hours, the ISNA news agency reported.

Following an order issued by Communications and Information Technology Minister Sattar Hashemi, the process has already begun and the entire Iranian population will have internet access within the next 24 hours.

Earlier, the Tasnim news agency reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had ordered the lifting of internet restrictions in the country. According to international monitoring service NetBlocks, internet access in Iran has been virtually unavailable for over 88 days.