Fact is the first Bulgarian program for training employees to work with artificial intelligence

A team from Varna has created the first Bulgarian program for training and certification for working with artificial intelligence. The initiative comes in response to the new European requirements that oblige companies to provide training in this area, and from August, supervisory authorities will be able to impose sanctions for violations.

Among the first to show interest in such training are accounting and auditing companies that work with large volumes of sensitive information, writes Nova TV.

“The times we live in actually require this, because we cannot escape. It is simply inevitable to use artificial intelligence“, says expert accountant Evgenia Taneva. According to her colleague Slav Tanev, “a trained assistant would help us a lot“.

At the same time, the use of artificial intelligence also poses risks, especially when it comes to personal data and company information. “Our job is to receive a huge amount of data from our clients. Financial data, this is extremely sensitive information“, Taneva points out.

According to the creator of the program, Mariela Slavenova, the standard is “the first private standard for organizational AI readiness in Bulgaria“, which can assess how prepared a company is to work with artificial intelligence and help eliminate gaps.

They created the first Bulgarian program for training employees to work with artificial intelligence. She warns that the lack of training can lead to serious violations. “If the staff is not trained and decides to enter the employee files into ChatGPT, this personal information is already leaving the company. This is a direct violation of GDPR“, explains Slavenova. In her words “the idea of the standard is to cover and protect the company from all angles“. The training is divided into two parts - for management and for employees, and after a final assessment in five main areas, a certificate is issued.

For now, the initiative is private and is aimed mainly at small and medium-sized enterprises, but the creators' ambition is for it to become a national policy.