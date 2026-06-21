Turkey has spent nearly $250 million preparing for the NATO summit

Turkish authorities have spent approximately $250 million preparing for the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8. According to the newspaper Sözcü, significant funds have been allocated for infrastructure preparation and extensive cosmetic work on protocol routes in the capital.

The bulk of the funds have gone to the construction of a new airport on the territory of a military airfield in the Etimesgut district, located near the summit site. It will be used by flights of NATO delegations to reduce congestion at Esenboga International Airport and prevent the passage of participants' motorcades through the city. According to the newspaper, the construction of this airport, the guesthouse and all the related road infrastructure cost approximately $200 million.

The remaining funds were spent on preparations for the high-ranking guests, cosmetic repairs to several buildings, paving roads and landscaping along the protocol routes.

In addition, additional funding was needed to deploy additional police forces in the capital to ensure security. As local media previously reported, citing the Ministry of Interior, approximately 70,000 security personnel will be engaged in maintaining security during the summit in Ankara.

During the event, according to Sözcü, approximately 35 roads in the capital will be closed, including almost all central boulevards and alleys.