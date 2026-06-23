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SpaceX shares fall for fourth day in a row after bond issue announcement

SpaceX shares fall for fourth day in a row after bond issue announcement

SpaceX plans to raise at least $20 billion through bond issue

Jun 23, 2026 16:37 47

SpaceX shares fall for fourth day in a row after bond issue announcement - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

SpaceX shares are falling for a fourth day in a row after the company announced its first investment-grade bond offering to finance artificial intelligence projects.

According to Bloomberg, shares of Elon Musk's company fell 10% during trading in New York. Previously, the shares had lost more than 8% in the previous two trading sessions.

The agency emphasizes that SpaceX plans to raise at least $20 billion through the bond issue. Despite the correction, the company's market capitalization at the end of trading on Thursday was approximately $2.4 trillion. USD, and its shares remained 37% above the offering price of its record $75 billion IPO.

Bloomberg also reports that analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets have assigned the stock a neutral rating, noting that much of the long-term growth potential is already factored into the company's current valuation.