A small Vidin municipality produces fruits and vegetables to cope with unemployment

A small municipality in Vidin has found an unconventional way to simultaneously reduce unemployment and help socially disadvantaged families. With its own production of fruits and vegetables, the local government provides work for people without a livelihood, and the harvest reaches those in need, reports Nova TV.

Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pumpkins, watermelons and melons have been growing for several months in the municipal social enterprise in Ruzhintsi.

Galina Arsenova has been working in the team of the municipal social enterprise that deals with the production of fruits and vegetables since spring. She says that the production is ecological, there are no fertilizers or preparations. The fruits and vegetables are grown on an area of 5 acres in different places in Ruzhintsi. The municipality has even rented a yard of a house in the center of the village for the production of cucumbers and onions.

The deputy mayor of Ruzhintsi Municipality Dimitar Slavchev says that the place was deserted, but things are different now. Currently, three people are employed in vegetable production. They work eight hours a day and receive the minimum wage.

“We strive in this way to reduce unemployment. People from vulnerable groups work here and in this way we carry out some social activity”, adds Slavchev.



Spas Sredkov is also part of the team. He is currently preparing the areas for a second cucumber harvest.



Part of the cucumbers, onions, watermelons and melons produced are provided to the social patronage in the municipality, and the remaining production is sold. The deputy mayor notes that the prices are symbolic, with the aim of helping the socially disadvantaged - especially the elderly.

The municipality invites other municipalities to follow their example. Slavev notes that this practice is proving to be good, and the trend is to increase the area and workforce.