Why is the man who spoke with confidence for years about the origin of the virus, measures, and vaccines now refusing to answer over 100 questions?

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Comment by Ventsislav Genchev

I don't know if anyone is following what is happening in the US, but since yesterday there has been an interesting show with Dr. Anthony Fauci?

Yesterday, July 29, 2026, the former head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was summoned under oath before a US Senate committee investigating the origins of COVID-19 and the actions of US health authorities during the pandemic.

During the nearly three-hour hearing, Fauci refused to answer more than 100 questions, repeatedly invoking the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution - the right not to give testimony that could be used for his criminal prosecution. He even referred to the 5th question as "What color is your tie?".

But what are the senators accusing him of?

That he misled or lied to Congress about funding risky coronavirus research.

The institute, led by Fauci, funded the organization EcoHealth Alliance, which in turn worked with the Wuhan virology laboratory. His critics claim that experiments were carried out there that could have made coronaviruses more contagious or more dangerous, and Fauci has denied to Congress that this constitutes a so-called. gain-of-function study.

That he covered up or downplayed the possibility that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory accident.

According to the accusers, in early 2020, scientists privately discussed the possibility that the virus had a laboratory origin, but subsequently the public message was that this version was unlikely or represented a conspiracy theory. Remember the bat, right?

That he participated in creating a misleading public scientific consensus.

Senators are raising questions about whether Fauci or people around him influenced scientists and publications that defended the version of the natural origin of the virus, without publicly disclosing all internal doubts and potential conflicts of interest.

That people in his administration concealed communications and official documents.

Investigators are examining the use of personal emails, the deletion or avoidance of official correspondence, and attempts to keep certain conversations out of documents available under public information laws.

That he gave contradictory or false information about measures against the pandemic.

Fauci is accused of publicly downplaying his own role in restrictions, school closures, mandatory masks and other measures, even though his critics say he was behind behind the scenes he advocated for stricter action.

That he promoted COVID vaccines with more categorical claims than the available evidence allowed.

The accusation is not simply that he recommended vaccination. Senators allege that Fauci and health officials have touted vaccines as a way to prevent infection and transmission of the virus, until it became clear over time that protection against infection is waning and not absolute.

His critics also allege:

that the vaccines were promoted to the public before sufficient long-term data was available;

that adverse reactions, including the risk of myocarditis in some young men, were downplayed;

that insufficient consideration was given to natural protection after recovery;

that mandatory vaccinations and restrictions on people who refused vaccination were supported;

that unfavorable data and critical scientific opinions were suppressed or discredited;

that medications such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were dismissed or ridiculed rather than promoted. open scientific debate.

At the hearing itself, Republican senators directly accused him of lying about vaccine safety, concealing unfavorable information, discrediting alternative treatments, and abusing his power.

That he abused his enormous influence and possibly had personal gain.

Some senators claim that Fauci used his position to control funding, scientific opinions, and public information, and also raise questions about awards, honoraria, and possible financial interests.

Ultimately, the perfectly valid question remains:

Why does the man who for years spoke to the public with almost absolute certainty about the origin of the virus, the measures, and the vaccines now refuse to answer under oath more than 100 times?

The Fifth Amendment is his legal right. But society also has the right to demand the full truth about decisions that have affected the lives, health, education, and freedom of billions of people.