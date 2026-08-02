On Thursday, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham visited the town of Barrow in northern England, where new submarines for the British army are being manufactured.

Burnham confirmed that ten billion euros have been allocated for nuclear deterrence as part of a major investment package that should improve the combat capabilities of the armed forces. Britain currently allocates 2.3 percent of its GDP to defense, but plans to increase this spending in line with NATO goals as international conflicts and tensions grow.

Russian exercise dozens of kilometres from Great Britain

On July 20, the Russian frigate "Neustrashemy" conducted artillery exercises and firing in the international waters of the English Channel, just about 70 km from Plymouth. Experts see this as a show of force on the part of Russia, notes ARD. The German public media quoted British Defense Minister Wes Streeting as saying that the exercise was "irresponsible". Moreover, this is not the first time that Russia has taken such a step. The minister recalled an incident in June, when the frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" fired on a yacht in the English Channel under the pretext that it had come dangerously close to a Russian warship.

Streeting called the actions of the Russian naval forces in July "the tip of the iceberg" in the constant threats from Russia. The UK is determined to confront Russian aggression, he added.

What signals is Russia sending?

Military expert Kevin Rowlands of the RUSI think tank does not believe that the Russian frigate's exercises are illegal and pose a direct threat - but they are a significant signal. It is likely an attempt to test how the new British government will react to such aggression, writes ARD.

The Russian maneuver is most likely a reaction to the fact that the British military stopped and searched a sanctioned tanker of the Russian shadow fleet in the English Channel. Kevin Rowlands concludes that the West is in a war-like situation with Russia." We need to be clear that if we do something, there will be a response."

Rowlands welcomed the fact that the tanker was searched and the captain was detained on charges of violating sanctions. But at the same time, it should be clear that this is why tensions are rising, he said.

Russia is making huge profits from its shadow fleet

Russia is using tankers that have no connection to the countries involved in the sanctions. The aim is to circumvent the sanctions and allow the Kremlin to continue selling its oil. Estimates are that this fleet includes between 600 and 3,000 ships, and Russia is making huge profits. Experts say that this is how the war in Ukraine is being financed.

Rowlands insists on stricter measures - for example, stronger pressure on ship insurers, who should not insure tankers from the shadow fleet at all.

Kevin Rowlands is reassuring - although Russian ships constantly appear in the English Channel, escorting tankers, the Russian Navy still cannot escort every tanker.

Christoph Prösl ARD