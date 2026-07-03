Electrocharge supports the "Opera of the Peaks" festival with a special summer campaign

The chain of electric vehicle charging stations Electrocharge is launching a special summer campaign “Start of summer with Electrocharge“, with which it will support cultural life and sustainable mobility.

Visitors to the summer festival “Opera of the Peaks“, which takes place on the iconic Belogradchik Rocks, will have the opportunity to charge their electric vehicles at a symbolic price.

Every weekend in the period from 03.07.2026 to 02.08.2026 inclusive, from 00:00 on Friday to 23:59 on Sunday, the price for charging at Electrocharge charging stations in the territory of Belogradchik municipality will be only 1 cent/kWh.

With its campaign, the Electrocharge chain, part of the Electrohold group, facilitates access to charging infrastructure and encourages sustainable travel to some of the most significant festivals in the summer. The initiative is aimed at festival visitors who choose an ecological way of getting to one of the most impressive natural landmarks in Bulgaria - the Belogradchik Rocks.

“Opera of the Peaks“ is among the landmark events in the country's summer cultural calendar. The festival is expected to once again attract thousands of fans under the majestic Belogradchik Rocks, which serve as a natural backdrop for the performances. This year, the festival is expanding its scope. Opera performances, concerts and events are planned that will turn one of the most beautiful natural scenes in Europe into a center of attraction for visitors from the country and the whole world.

With the campaign “Start of summer with Electrocharge“ Electrohold Group reinforces its commitment to the development of an accessible and convenient charging infrastructure, while at the same time supporting initiatives that enrich cultural life and promote sustainable mobility in Bulgaria.