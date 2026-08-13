Poland demanded that SpaceX return it to the European tariff zone

The Polish authorities have asked the American company SpaceX to reverse the decision to exclude the country from the European tariff zone, Polish Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski announced.

"I do not accept the answer that this should be the case. That is why I have turned to SpaceX with a request to urgently restore equal conditions with other European countries for the company's Polish customers", Gawkowski wrote in X. "If Elon Musk's SpaceX wants to operate in the Polish market and make money from Polish customers, then it must treat them in good faith and on equal terms with other countries", the politician added.

Space X recently excluded Poland from the European communication region for Starlink terminal users, which includes more than 30 countries. The company did not disclose the reasons for its decision. In response, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radosław Sikorski, threatened Space X owner Elon Musk that Warsaw would stop paying for Starlink terminals for Ukraine if Poland was not returned to the European communications region.