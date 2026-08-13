Ukraine to build ammunition plant in Lithuania

A plant for the production of ammunition meeting NATO standards will be built by Ukraine in Lithuania, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Baltic Republic announced.

“On Friday, the ministry signed a major investment agreement with the Dnieper Power Mechanical Plant, according to which a workshop for the assembly of ammunition that will meet the standards of the North Atlantic Alliance will be built in the Prienai region, and the production of their metal components will be established in the Alytus Industrial Park“, the statement said.

The size of the planned investments was not specified. The specification of the ammunition was also not specified. As the department notes, construction is planned to begin in the fall of 2026, production - at the end of 2027.