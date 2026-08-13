Record electricity consumption due to heat in Italy

Electricity consumption in Italy in July reached a historic high and amounted to 32.5 TWh, which is 8.3% higher than the same period in 2025. National grid operator Terna said that the surge in demand was due to the widespread use of air conditioning systems against the backdrop of intense heat.

Extremely high temperatures led to a peak in annual consumption of around 58 GW on July 15 (+4.5% compared to 2025). An additional factor is the increase in energy consumption in the industrial sector: the index of energy-intensive enterprises in July rose by 2.1% year-on-year. Renewable energy sources meet a total of 41.5% of national needs, the operator said.