NRA: Nearly 30% of establishments in Sozopol are in violation

Teams from the National Revenue Agency inspected 76 retail outlets in Sozopol in just two days. Violations were found in 25 of them, and 50 of the traders were requested to provide documents in connection with the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria for the unjustified increase in prices, after numerous reports and publications on social networks and media. The inspections are part of the NRA's summer control campaign, which started on June 29.

„The most common violations we found are failure to issue receipts and discrepancy between the cash register and the cash register marked with the fiscal device. In one of the most visited sites on Kavatsi beach, it was found that the merchant was operating with a non-fiscal printer and thus avoiding reporting the turnover to the NRA. The memory of the non-fiscal printer is currently being reviewed to establish the amount of the marked but unreported amounts in the revenue agency. The site will be fined for not issuing receipts, and after the data analysis is completed, additional actions will be taken against the merchant,“ announced Anna Mitova, Director of “Communications” at the revenue agency.

Since the beginning of the campaign on the Black Sea coast and inland by July 6, over 650 commercial sites have been inspected. Violations were found in 226 of them.

“ We are observing low fiscal discipline on the part of merchants and we hope that they will correct their behavior. By law, if a retail outlet fails to issue a receipt again, it can be sealed. The fact that we checked a retailer today does not mean that we will not check it again tomorrow. We will additionally strengthen control given the high number of violations found. “, explained Anna Mitova.