Is Bulgaria emerging from the lavender crisis?

Is Bulgaria emerging from the lavender production crisis? Trends in world markets indicate increased demand for quality raw materials, and our country categorically retains its position as a world leader. This was stated to NOVA by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Stanko Stankov from the Institute of Essential Oil Crops in Kazanlak, who is one of the most prominent experts in the industry on the Balkan Peninsula.

In his words, 2026 was perfect for lavender production. “We had frequent rains in the growth stage of the crop and, at least for our region – dry and warm weather during the harvest”, explains the expert.

End of stagnation and price spike

After the collapse of the world market, when the price per kilogram of lavender oil fell to about 30 leva, now at least a double increase is expected.

„They are already asking between 40 and 50 euros per kilogram from the producer. It can definitely be said that we have a demand for essential oil after many years of stagnation. Most of the remaining quantities have already been sold. What is left is practically not for sale due to poor quality and increased acidity”, comments Assoc. Prof. Stankov.

Bulgaria still lacks official statistics, but it is believed that the oil produced is about 200 tons. The expert predicts that there will be no overproduction in the next few years.

„No new plantations will be created, and the old ones will be abandoned. This will result in a famine for planting material, which is already very difficult to produce, since its costs have risen too much”, he adds.

New Bulgarian varieties guarantee world-class quality

For nearly 20 years, Assoc. Prof. Stankov has been working on a special selection. The result is that for two years now, Bulgaria has had three new, patented lavender varieties that guarantee the best possible quality on the market.

„The advantage of two of them is the high content of linalyl acetate, which is the main ingredient in the essential oil. Its low content was a big problem, especially for oils from Northern Bulgaria, as it was not well received by customers. With the introduction of the new varieties, we are able to produce much better quality batches (hamouri)”, the scientist is categorical.

The end of the "experiment" in Dobrudja

The drastic reduction of lavender fields in Dobrudja is a natural process. According to scientists, the mass planting there was an agrarian experiment that was not successful.

„For me, it was unsuccessful from the very beginning. It is not normal for a mountain culture to go to the plains, on rich soils, where wheat, barley and corn are traditionally grown. Currently, there are between 12 and 14 thousand acres of lavender in Dobrudzha, whereas before there were over 150 thousand,”, says Assoc. Prof. Stankov.

Although the world market regulates production, the expert is categorical that the state must intervene in the control of planting material. Only in this way will the maintenance of the high quality, which makes Bulgarian lavender oil sought after all over the world, be guaranteed.