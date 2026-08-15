According to Tasnim News, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a meeting with investors in the tourism and handicraft industries of Khorasan Razavi Province, stressed the need to expand economic cooperation with neighboring countries, strengthen provincial diplomacy and facilitate private sector activities.

Araghchi noted that a significant part of the problems faced by businesses have internal causes. He stated that expanding provincial powers could facilitate faster resolution of these issues and development of economic cooperation with neighboring countries.

Focus on provincial diplomacy and relations with neighbors

Referring to the experience of provincial diplomacy, the foreign minister stated that many issues between Iran and neighboring countries, especially in border areas, can be resolved more quickly at the provincial level.

He cited Khorasan Razavi's relations with Afghanistan as an example, noting that border issues between the two countries can be resolved through cooperation between local authorities without the need for continuous negotiations between Tehran and Kabul. Araghchi also highlighted the potential of Rezavi Khorasan to develop ties with Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan, saying that the Foreign Ministry office in the province should facilitate the expansion of economic, trade and tourism ties with neighboring countries.

Emphasizing the importance of these countries amid sanctions, he said: “Our neighbors today represent the greatest opportunity for our foreign policy and economic cooperation.“

Iran ready to facilitate medical tourism from Afghanistan

In another part of his speech, Araghchi touched on the potential for medical tourism between Iran and Afghanistan. He stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sees no obstacles to issuing visas to Afghan citizens and is ready to facilitate visa procedures for genuine applicants, especially for medical tourists.

According to him, it is necessary to create a clear mechanism that will allow Afghan citizens traveling to Iran for medical services to enter the country more easily.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also stressed that in addition to fulfilling political obligations, Iranian missions abroad are obliged to promote investments, develop exports and strengthen economic cooperation.

In conclusion, Araghchi stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to further utilize the country's diplomatic potential to further promote economic development, tourism and strengthen Iran's relations with neighboring countries.