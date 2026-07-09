Volkswagen may close four plants by 2034

The management of the German car giant Volkswagen (VW) is discussing the possibility of stopping production at four plants in Germany, according to Der Spiegel magazine, citing sources in the company's supervisory board.

It is planned to stop production at the plants in Zwickau and Emden in 2031, at the plant in Hanover in 2032 and at the plant of VW subsidiary Audi in Neckarsulm in 2034. These plants employ approximately 40,000 people. VW plans to cut another 50,000 jobs by 2030.

In this way, VW management is tightening its own cost-cutting program. It is expected that models produced in Germany will be produced in Eastern European countries, in particular Hungary and Slovakia. According to the company's management, the German production sites will be used for other purposes. Their sale to defense companies is not ruled out.

At the end of June, the business magazine Manager Magazin reported that Volkswagen plans to cut up to 100,000 jobs worldwide in the coming years.

Volkswagen's plans confirm the difficult situation facing the German automotive industry, which is experiencing a severe crisis. A number of car manufacturers and component suppliers have already announced layoffs.