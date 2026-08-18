The cause of death of actress Hayden Panettiere has been announced

New details have emerged about the sudden death of American actress Hayden Panettiere, who died on August 16, 2026 at the age of 36. The star of the series “Heroes“ and “Nashville“ was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina.

According to the Greenville County Medical Examiner's Office, 911 was called at approximately 1:51 p.m. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and began CPR, but Hayden Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

Initial dispatch reports indicated a possible overdose, and Narcan, a medication used in suspected opioid overdoses, was also found at the scene. However, that does not mean an overdose was officially determined to be the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are awaiting the results of toxicology and other additional tests.

An autopsy was completed on August 17 and no traumatic injuries were found to have contributed to the death. Police also found no signs of violence or foul play. The official cause and manner of death remain undetermined until all investigations are completed.

Hayden Panettiere has spoken openly over the years about her problems with alcohol addiction, mental health and postpartum depression. In her memoir „This Is Me: A Reckoning“, published in May 2026, the actress reveals that at one point a doctor warned her that she could die within five years if she did not stop drinking.

In the months before her death, Hayden Panettiere also had other health problems. Her relatives say that the actress suffered from severe back pain and difficulty moving, and in March she was seen using crutches.

The actress's family confirmed the tragic news and asked for privacy. Her father, Alan "Skip" Panettiere, described her as a strong and bright person who brought joy to both her loved ones and millions of viewers around the world.

After Panettiere's death, a number of actors and colleagues paid tribute to her, including Connie Britton, Viola Davis and Selma Blair. Many of them recalled both her talent and the frankness with which she spoke about her personal difficulties in recent years.

Hayden Panettiere is best known for her role as Claire Bennet in “Heroes“ and as singer Juliette Barnes in “Nashville“, for which she received two “Golden Globe“ nominations. She returned to film in 2023 with “Scream 6“, after a several-year break from acting.

The actress leaves behind her 11-year-old daughter Kaia from her relationship with former world boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko. Her death comes three years after the loss of her younger brother, actor Janssen Panettiere, who died in 2023 at the age of 28.