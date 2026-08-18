We show you some hidden traps in used cars

A thick layer of greasy deposits under the oil filler cap, half-empty fluid tanks and filters gray from layered dust are the first clear indicators of neglected maintenance of a car. These seemingly cosmetic omissions often hint at serious technical defects that surface quickly after purchase. Professional automotive experts also reveal other key signs by which you can recognize a depreciated, flooded or incorrectly restored car.

The sharp smell of moisture in the passenger compartment is widely covered up by sellers with excessive use of strong perfumes and air fresheners. Be sure to lift the floor mats and check the condition of the carpet. Damp textiles, oxidized electrical sockets or permanent condensation in the headlights are a sure sign of a flood. Even if the electronic units function flawlessly during the inspection, hidden corrosion in the wiring gradually leads to sudden failures of systems and the engine.

Discrepancies in the joints of the body panels or the difference in the shades of the plastic elements betray unprofessional repair work. The lack of a luminous indication of the airbag is also not a guarantee of serviceability - after an accident, the system is often activated artificially by installing the so-called "silencers" (resistors) and software erasing of errors.

Uneven wear of the tire grip is a direct signal of shifted adjustment or twisted geometry of the body. Brand new tires on a used car are sometimes installed in order to mask this very problem. Moving a few steps away from the vehicle can also reveal hidden defects: a visibly sagging rear end indicates systemic overload, which permanently deforms the springs and shortens the life of the entire suspension. In station wagons, watch for difficult closing or warping of the tailgate, which are also important.

The brake system requires a test on a clean road - deceleration should be smooth, without lateral pulling of the steering wheel, vibrations or side noises. Regarding the transmission, it is critical to test it after reaching full operating temperature. While the oil is cold and of high viscosity, the gearbox may operate smoothly, but when it warms up, jerks, delays or slippage begin to appear.

Odometer manipulation is easy to perform, but modern cars record real data in multiple electronic modules. A diagnostic scanner easily detects discrepancies between blocks or recent clearing of error codes. Checking the engine hours is also key: a high number of operating hours at low mileage indicates prolonged idling in heavy city traffic or, more often, excessive mileage.

A thorough inspection of the powertrain is performed using an endoscope through the spark plug holes. This allows direct visualization of the cylinder walls for pitting, scoring, or oil leaks, while a compression test confirms the degree of wear on the piston group. The inspection concludes with a paint inspection using a caliper, which quickly reveals thick layers of putty under the freshly applied paint.