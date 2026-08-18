Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha said it was time to resume talks on European Union sanctions against the Russian company "Rosatom", reiterating his warnings against any cooperation with the nuclear energy company, AFP reported.

"Rosatom" is directly involved in Russia's numerous crimes against nuclear safety and serves as a tool for the Russian regime to influence European governments.

In addition, "Rosatom" bears full responsibility for the systematic kidnapping, detention and torture of personnel at the "Zaporozhye" nuclear power plant in the temporarily occupied Energodar", Sibiha wrote in X.

This is how he commented on an earlier Politico report on the activities of "Rosatom" in the EU, which allegedly violates safety standards.

In addition, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister stressed that no country should engage in nuclear cooperation with a company that is "complicit in war crimes".

For this reason, Sibiha called for the imposition of sanctions against "Rosatom", the end of all dependence on Russia in the nuclear energy sector and the suspension of all cooperation with Moscow in the field of nuclear energy.