A1 Gaming League once again brought together e-sports fans at Aniventure Comic Con 2026

For another year, A1 turned Aniventure Comic Con into a stage for competitive gaming battles and meetings between e-sports fans. During this year's edition, the company organized competitions in Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, EA FC 2026 and Rocket League. The festival attracted over 25,000 visitors to the Inter Expo Center, and more than 600 gamers participated in A1's competitions with a total prize pool of 6,400 euros.

All competitions were part of the A1 Gaming League - the largest e-sports league in our country, which the company has been developing consistently since 2018. This year, the zone once again brought together amateur and professional players who competed in some of the most popular games.

In 2026, the A1 Gaming League offered an even more diverse program. Along with established disciplines such as Counter-Strike, League of Legends and EA SPORTS FC 26, Rocket League was included for the first time, which complemented the competition program. Mobile gaming was also strongly represented with Brawl Stars and Clash Royale, and the host of the mobile championship was Slavi Panayotov (The Clashers). Thus, A1 offered a rich portfolio of games, which enabled even more players to join the competitions.

The interest in the festival also affected the consumption on A1's mobile network. In the Aniventure Comic Con area, it was used by over 10,000 unique users, with nearly 4,000 of them taking advantage of the capabilities of 5G ULTRA. Over the two days, mobile traffic of nearly 1,600 GB was generated, and the average download speed on 5G ULTRA reached over 200 Mbit/s.

A1's gaming zone was once again among the most visited spaces of the festival, bringing together game lovers of all ages in one place.