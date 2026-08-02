Maria Chaiko, daughter of Russian Colonel General Alexander Chaiko, is among those seriously injured in the explosion at the Moscow restaurant “Balzi Rossi“.

The explosion occurred on the evening of August 1 during a private party to celebrate Chaiko's 55th birthday and his appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS). As of 9:18 p.m. on August 2, 2026, the official death toll from the attack had risen to 5 people, with at least 21 injured. The attack has now been officially classified by Russian authorities as terrorist attack.

Analysis of the lists: How Maria's identity was revealed

The independent Russian publication “Verstka“ conducted its own investigation based on leaked databases and lists of hospitalized individuals. In the official channels of the Russian security structures (such as “112“ and “REN TV“), the name of 25-year-old Maria P., admitted to hospital with an open head injury.

Journalists from “Verstka“ found the following matches:

Age and address: General Chaiko's daughter is exactly the same age (25 years old) and shares a common registration address with the person on the lists.

General Chaiko's daughter is exactly the same age (25 years old) and shares a common registration address with the person on the lists. Surname by husband: In leaked databases, Maria Chaiko also appears with the surname Peredry (from which the initial "P." in the hospital lists comes).

In leaked databases, Maria Chaiko also appears with the surname Peredry (from which the initial "P." in the hospital lists comes). Phone data: In leaked phone books, she is listed as both „Chaiko Maria“ and „nevesta“.

Together with her on the list of the wounded is 27-year-old Daniil P. (probably her husband Daniil Peredry). According to information from Russian bloggers quoted by the Ukrainian „24 Channel“, her husband may have died from his wounds, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed by SLEDKOM.

Details of the attack in „Balzi Rossi“

The explosion occurred at around 7:55 p.m. Moscow time at the entrance to the summer veranda of the elite restaurant, located in one of the Stalinist high-rises on Kudrinsky Square. According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) of Russia, the explosive device was brought in by a young woman in a box disguised as a gift.

The bomb with a TNT equivalent of about 1 kg was packed with metal striking elements and was detonated remotely. It is assumed that the courier was used “in the dark“ and did not know what she was carrying. She, the security guard who stopped her at the entrance for inspection, and one of the guests died on the spot. Two more people later died in hospital.

General Alexander Chaiko – the main target

All circumstantial evidence indicates that the target of the attack was Colonel General Alexander Chaiko himself. There was a sign on the stage in the restaurant with the inscription “Alexander 55“. Among the guests were many high-ranking generals from the Ministry of Defense, FSB officers and State Duma deputies. The general himself was not injured in the incident.

Alexander Chaiko is a former commander of Russian forces in Syria and is accused by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) of committing war crimes during the offensive near Kiev and Bucha in 2022.