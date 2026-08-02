Gunman opens fire on Odessa CC employees, four injured

Ukraine State of Emergency: Shooting at Military Servicemen Triggers Large-Scale Police Raid in Odessa

A Bloody Incident Rocked Ukraine Sunday Night on August 2, 2026, after an armed man opened indiscriminate shooting at employees of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCS) in the city of Odessa. According to initial data from law enforcement agencies, the attack was four people were injured and hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred during the performance of official duties of the mobilization patrols in the city. The attacker, whose identity is currently being clarified by the investigative authorities, pulled out an automatic weapon and fired dozens of shots at the representatives of the army service, after which he managed to escape from the crime scene. A special police operation under the code name “Siren“ was immediately launched in the Odessa region to locate and detain the perpetrator.

Tensions surrounding the mobilization process in the country have escalated significantly in recent months, with attacks on conscription officers increasing amid the ongoing military conflict. Similar serious clashes were already recorded earlier this year, including incidents involving the use of cold and firearms against military representatives in Odessa and the Lviv region, Ukrainian media reported (source: TG-channel of the National Police of Ukraine – npu.gov.ua, as well as an official statement by the Odessa CC – odesa.tck.gov.ua).

To 21:54 Bulgarian time on August 2, 2026 the area of the shooting remains completely cordoned off. Forensic scientists, teams of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are working on the scene. Doctors at the local hospital are fighting for the lives of two of the injured servicemen, who are in critical condition. It is expected that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will issue an official position on the case later in the evening.