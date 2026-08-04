Diamonds depreciated for the first time since March 2025

The 1-carat diamond price index remained stable on a monthly basis in July 2026, but decreased by 14.3% on an annual basis, according to data from the industry agency Rapaport (which calculates the international diamond price index).

“All four major diamond categories reported zero or positive results in July. This is the first time this has happened since March 2025“, the agency noted in a press release.

The 0.3-carat diamond price index increased by 1.6% in July, which is 19.4% less on an annual basis. The 0.5-carat diamond price index increased by 1.8% in July, down 21.5% year-on-year. The 3-carat diamond price index also increased by 0.2% in July, down 0.5% year-on-year.