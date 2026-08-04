National banks worldwide bought 51 tons of gold

Central banks worldwide bought 51 tons of gold in June 2026, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

The most active buyers in June were the central banks of Poland (+19 tons) and China (+15 tons). Other buyers included Uzbekistan (+9 tonnes), Kazakhstan (+7 tonnes) and Jordan (+3 tonnes).

Banks in Georgia and Ghana each added 1 tonne.

In addition, the WGC report noted that Russia (9 tonnes) and Turkey (2 tonnes) were net sellers during the month.

Central bank gold purchases reached 102 tonnes in the first half of 2026, with purchases made by a wide range of central banks in emerging market countries.

The largest buyers in the first half of 2026 remained Poland (82 tonnes), Uzbekistan (41 tonnes), China (40 tonnes) and Kazakhstan (27 tonnes). Other major net buyers include the Czech Republic (11 tonnes), Singapore (10 tonnes), Chile (8 tonnes), Jordan (6 tonnes) and Ghana (6 tonnes).

The council report also noted that Turkey remains the largest seller since the beginning of the year (83 tonnes), as does Russia (44 tonnes).