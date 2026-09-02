The London branch of the American bank Citibank was fined 4.7 million British pounds (6.3 million USD) for violating anti-Russian sanctions, the Financial Sanctions Enforcement Office of the UK Treasury announced.

It is noted that the bank processed 970 payments worth a total of 19.7 million British pounds (26.6 million USD) in violation of sanctions legislation. The bank is accused of carrying out transactions with Russian individuals and companies included in the sanctions lists. Most of the transactions were carried out between February and November 2022.

Moscow has repeatedly pointed to the illegality and ineffectiveness of unilateral Western sanctions. On July 27, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, noted that Russia has adapted to European sanctions and knows how to live and develop under their pressure.