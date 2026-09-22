Bulgaria is No. 1 in the EU in fuel price increases

Bulgaria is in first place in the European Union in annual fuel and lubricant price increases for personal transport in August. Prices in our country increased by 34.5% compared to August 2025,shows the data published today by Eurostat.

This is significantly above the EU average increase of 23.8% and represents a sharp acceleration compared to the previous month. In July, the annual growth in Bulgaria was 22.2%, and in June - 26%.

After Bulgaria, the most serious increase in August was reported by Lithuania – 28.8%, Finland – 27.6%, Germany – 27.5%, and France – 27.4%

At the other end of the ranking is Hungary, where the annual price increase is only 1.3%. Sweden follows with 6.1% and Ireland with 11.7%.

The increase covers almost the entire European Union. In 26 of the 27 member states, fuel and lubricant prices are higher than in August last year, and in 18 countries the increase exceeds 20%. The data also show a clear acceleration of price increases across the EU. In June, the annual growth was 13.7%, in July - 16.9%, and in August it already reached 23.8%. In 26 countries, the increase in August was stronger than the one reported the previous month. Bulgaria again topped the rankings Bulgaria was already in first place in the EU in this indicator in June, when the annual price increase reached 26%. In July, the country fell back with a growth of 22.2%, while the largest increase was then reported in Romania - 24.2%. In August, Bulgaria again came out on top, this time with a significantly higher 34.5%.

The increase in energy prices is already exerting tangible pressure on overall inflation. According to the final data of Eurostat the annual inflation in Bulgaria in August was 5%, compared to an average of 3.2% for the EU. Energy is among the main factors accelerating inflation in the euro area as well.

The increase in fuel prices is developing against the backdrop of the conflict in the Middle East and the turmoil in international energy markets. The European Central Bank points to the conflict and the related uncertainty around the prices and supplies of energy raw materials as one of the main risks to inflation prospects.

In Bulgaria, high international prices are already directly reflected at gas stations. According to industry data cited by NOVA, prices have reached record levels for the country, although they still remain around 20-30 euro cents per liter below average levels in the EU.