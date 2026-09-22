Chinese artist invests 3 billion VND in bakery after Vietnam trip

Chinese artist Hai Gan-xu has invested about 3 billion VND in opening a bakery in Hanoi after a tourist trip to Vietnam changed his plans for the future. Born in 1983, the entrepreneur from Shandong province has more than 20 years of experience as an art teacher in China.

Before turning to the pastry business, Hai ran his own art school, which had between 300 and 400 students and more than 10 teachers. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to gradually cease operations and it closed permanently in 2022.

In November 2025, after a difficult personal period, the artist traveled to Vietnam. Initially, he visited the country only as a tourist, but after a few months between Bac Ninh and Hanoi, he decided to stay. According to him, the calmer pace of life and the way the locals combine work and leisure made a strong impression on him.

He also noticed the interest of Vietnamese consumers in bread and pastries. So, together with a friend who already has a bakery in Bac Ninh, he decided to open a new location in Hanoi. Preparations take about six months, with the main difficulties being the language barrier and adapting the premises to local habits and preferences. The total investment amounts to approximately 3 billion dong.

The new business combines his two hobbies. On the second floor of the bakery, Hai continues to paint, and his works are displayed on the walls. Some of the cakes also bear his artistic signature - at the request of customers, he draws lotuses on them, one of the recognizable symbols in Vietnamese culture.

The entrepreneur plans to continue his pastry training in China, develop new products and organize art workshops for visitors to the establishment.

His story is an example of the growing interest of foreign entrepreneurs in the consumer market in Vietnam, although this particular case represents a personal business project, not a broader statistical trend.