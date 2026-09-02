China will not demand a share of profits from oil production in Venezuela

China will not claim revenues from the development of new oil fields in Venezuela as repayment of debt after the new deal between Caracas and Washington, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

“No, they will not“, he said in an interview with Bloomberg in response to a question on the subject. “These fields will be developed for the benefit of the Venezuelan and American people, as well as for the benefit of global energy markets.“

Wright added that work is underway to restructure the Bolivarian Republic's debt.

Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that US control over part of Venezuela's oil reserves should guarantee China's interests.