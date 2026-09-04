Istanbul brings together the financial world: Climate goals seek real investments

Istanbul is becoming one of the key stops on the way to the UN Climate Change Conference COP31, which will be held from November 9 to 20, 2026 in Antalya. On September 4, the Istanbul Climate Finance Summit will take place at the Istanbul Finance Center, and on September 5, the program will continue with the related Climate Finance Policy Dialogue.

The main goal is one of the most difficult tasks facing global climate policy - turning political commitments into concrete projects capable of attracting public and private financing.

From promises to investments

The Istanbul Climate Finance Summit is held under the motto “From the vision of COP31 to financing climate action“. The forum brings together representatives of government institutions, international financial organizations, investors and the private sector.

The focus of the discussions will be on the clean energy transition, green industrialization, financing climate change adaptation, climate-resilient cities and the development of sustainable finance.

The task is not only to discuss climate goals, but to find mechanisms through which capital can reach real projects. This includes projects from all sectors, from renewable energy to industrial modernization to infrastructure capable of withstanding increasingly serious climate risks.

According to the COP31 presidency, the Istanbul meeting should help mobilize both public and private capital, stimulate international cooperation and help create investment opportunities ready for financing.

The financial sector is at the center of the climate transition

One of the features of the forum is the strong participation of the financial sector. The Turkish Association of Payment and Electronic Money Institutions – TÖDEB, for example, is organizing a panel on September 4th on the topic of “Translating Climate Commitments into Action: How Can the Payments and E-Money Ecosystem Contribute?“.

The discussion is planned with the participation of representatives of the Central Bank of Turkey and will examine the role that payment technologies and financial infrastructure can play in the green transition.

In parallel, the Turkish insurance sector is putting climate change adaptation in focus. The panel “Climate Risks and New Strategies“ will examine the effects of a changing climate on the financial sector, new risk management models and the future of climate adaptation financing.

This is a particularly important part of the debate because climate change is increasingly seen not only as an environmental problem, but also as a financial risk – for banks, insurers, companies, infrastructure operators and investors.

Clean energy and green industry among the leading topics

The energy transition is another main pillar of the meeting. The upcoming discussions will seek to answer the question of how the huge capital needs for decarbonization can be covered through a combination of public funds, international financing and private investment.

This includes not only the construction of new renewable energy capacities, but also electrification, energy infrastructure, the decarbonization of industry and the development of low-carbon production models.

These directions also coincide with the priorities outlined by the COP31 presidency. These include clean energy transition and electrification, green industrialization, sustainable cities, food security, reducing methane emissions and waste, and building more sustainable economies.

Financing, technology and institutional capacity building are identified as horizontal conditions for the implementation of these goals.

Istanbul as a financial stop on the road to Antalya

The meetings on 4 and 5 September are part of the broader preparations for COP31. The conference presidency identifies the Istanbul Climate Finance Summit as one of the forums that should deepen the work on the practical implementation of climate commitments before the meeting in Antalya.

The main question before the participants in Istanbul will not be whether the green transition requires huge investments, but how the necessary capital can be mobilized and directed to specific, economically viable and finance-ready projects.

Thus, the two-day climate finance agenda in Istanbul will put at the center precisely one of the topics on which the success of COP31 will largely depend - the transition from promises and climate goals to real financing and implementation.