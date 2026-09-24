Vucic expects extension of gas supply agreement with Russia

During a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed hope for a quick extension of the contract for Russian gas supplies to the country, which expires on September 30.

“I had an open and substantive discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on energy security issues against the backdrop of the broader global crisis in this sector. I expressed hope that by the end of September we will sign a new gas supply agreement with the Russian Federation“, Vucic wrote on Instagram after his meeting with Lavrov.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced a meeting between Lavrov and Vucic on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.