Taiwan and the US to jointly develop unmanned boats

Taiwan's largest shipbuilder, CSBC Corp., has announced a partnership with the US company Havoc to jointly develop and build unmanned boats on the island, according to the news portal Focus Taiwan.

The companies have signed a partnership agreement at Havoc's headquarters in Rhode Island to jointly produce unmanned boats for Taiwan. According to the agreement, the parties will pool their capabilities “to integrate Havoc's advanced autonomous software into platforms that will be manufactured and supported by CSBC's facilities in Taiwan“.

“The collaboration with Havoc allows us to combine CSBC's expertise in shipbuilding, manufacturing and life-cycle support with Havoc's advanced autonomous technologies, while strengthening Taiwan's supply chain and defense industrial base in the long term“, the portal quotes CSBC Chairman Chen Zhenhong.

The American company Havoc is known as a developer of unmanned boats, as well as software for autonomous systems operating in maritime, air and land environments, which allow vehicles to make independent decisions and operate in difficult conditions, including with active enemy countermeasures.