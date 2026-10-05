How to choose transport from Ruse to Otopeni Airport according to the flight, luggage and number of passengers

From Ruse to "Henri Coanda" Airport near Bucharest is about 100 kilometers and in normal traffic the road takes between an hour and a half and two hours. However, the choice of transport is rarely decided by the distance. It is decided by the flight time, the number of suitcases and how many people are traveling together.

In short: the regular bus line remains the cheapest option, but there is one departure per day and it does not stop in front of the terminal. The transfer from an address costs more, but in return it gives a selected time and door to door. For a group of four or more, the cost per person for a transfer drops to around 46-49 leva, which changes the bill.

The flight time changes the whole task

A flight at 06:00 and a flight at 15:00 are two different trips. With an early flight, the passenger must be at the airport early in the morning, that is, to leave Ruse in the middle of the night. There is no regular transport at this time. With an afternoon flight, the choice is wide and the price begins to weigh more than the convenience.

The departure time is made up of three things: travel time, traffic reserve and the advance check-in required by the airline for the specific flight. The latter is checked in the reservation itself, because it varies by carrier, destination and season.

When does the regular bus line work?

The regular bus line from Ruse to Otopeni Airport has one departure per day, at 03:30 from the South Bus Station, with arrival around 05:45. The published starting price is under 10 leva. The essential detail is where it stops: at the roundabout under the railway bridge, not in front of the terminal. From there, the last kilometers are arranged separately.

The bus is convenient for a person with hand luggage who does not mind leaving in the middle of the night and waiting at the airport. With three suitcases, a small child or an afternoon flight, the convenience is significantly reduced because the time is fixed and there is only one.

Your own car and the fees that are counted at the end

When traveling by your own car, the cost is formed by fuel for about 200 kilometers in both directions and a fee for crossing the Danube Bridge in both directions. If the car remains at the airport for the entire stay, parking is also added to the bill, which is often the biggest expense on a week-long vacation.

The other option is for someone to drive the passenger and return the car home. Then there is no parking, but the road is traveled twice on the day of departure, and when meeting - twice more on the day of return.

How many passengers travel and how the price per person falls

With a private transfer, the price is for the car, not per person. Therefore, the cost per passenger decreases with each additional passenger. The table below uses the published prices of the Ruse company To4nite for the route Ruse - Bucharest Airport.

Number of passengers

Price for the car

Cost per person

3 people, car

156.47 BGN

52.16 BGN

4 people, van

195.58 BGN

48.90 BGN

5 people, minibus

244.48 BGN

48.90 BGN

6 people, minibus

273.82 BGN

45.64 lv.

Published prices on to4nite.com for one-way transfer, September 2026.

What is shared transportation and who is it for?

A shared, or combined, transportation is a seat in a car that takes several customers on the same route. To4nite offers one on the route Ruse - Bucharest Airport for 40 euros, or 78.23 leva per person. The service is valid for at least two travelers and includes pick-up from an address in the city of Ruse. Six sample departure times in each direction are published, including night times.

The company was founded in 2001, has offices in Ruse, Varna and Sofia and accepts requests around the clock. The prices for transfer to Otopeni Airport are published in advance, so the cost is known before departure. The request must be made at least 24 hours in advance, and for later requests, the standard transfer conditions apply.

Comparison by criteria

Criteria

Bus line

Own car

Transfer from address

Departure

One hour a day

Any time

On request, including at night

End point

Circular in front of the airport

Terminal

Terminal

Luggage

Limited

As much as it can hold the car

According to the selected car

How the price is formed

Ticket for each passenger

Total cost for the car

Price for the car according to the selected offer

Planning

Fixed time

Free

Request 24 hours in advance

What to check before requesting

Time of flight and how long before it you want to be at the airport

Number of suitcases, not just the number of passengers

Need for a child chair

Invoice details, if the trip is for business purposes

The deadline by which the request can be canceled

Where exactly does the driver meet you upon landing in Otopeni

Frequently asked questions

How long does it take to get from Ruse to Otopeni Airport?

Usually between an hour and a half and two hours for about 100 kilometers in normal traffic. The time depends on the load when crossing the Danube Bridge and the time of day, so it is a good idea to make a reservation.

Can I leave from an address, not a bus station?

Yes. For both private and shared transfers, the pick-up is from the address. With shared transportation by To4nite, the service from and to the address applies to the city of Ruse. For other settlements, a separate inquiry is made.

Which option is the most profitable?

It depends on the number of passengers and the stay. For one person with hand luggage, the bus is the cheapest. For four people, the price according to the table is 48.90 leva per person, and in return you receive a pick-up from the address and an agreed time. For long stays at the airport, paid parking can make owning a car more expensive than the other two options.