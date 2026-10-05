100 km/h limit on all highways in Europe

The idea of a total speed cut on European autobahns is once again entering a rather radical phase. A new wave of discussions in Brussels was started after a loud statement by the Austrian public figure Günter Fellinger-Jahn, chairman of the local committee for NATO enlargement. In his public speech, he launched the extreme proposal to introduce a hard upper limit of 100 km/h on absolutely all highway sections and expressways on the territory of the European Union. The arguments for such a setback behind the wheel are once again the well-known clichés: a drastic drop in the number of serious accidents, a sharp drop in liquid fuel consumption and a break with dependence on oil imports. However, such a move inevitably arouses sharp dissatisfaction among drivers, taking into account the huge variety of national rules at the moment – from the standard 110-130 km/h in most countries to the phenomenon of German autobahns, where there is no hard ceiling, and 130 km/h is simply a recommended value.

However, before drivers in our country start scratching their heads, it is important to make a clear clarification

There is currently no official draft directive behind this proposal. Fellinger-Jahn's announced initiative does not have the status of a legislative act and is not on the agenda of the European institutions at all to date. All of this is of key importance, since determining the maximum permitted speed and organizing traffic continue to be the sovereign responsibility of each individual member state. Although European bureaucrats have some shared powers in the transport sector, the European Commission explicitly emphasizes that there is no common legal framework that would unify speed rules everywhere.

Although the European Union has the leverage to adopt regulations in the transport sector, implementing such a common limit is far from a simple task. For this idea to become a reality, it is necessary to go through a cumbersome legislative procedure, starting with an official proposal from the EC, passing through full approval by the European Parliament and the Council, and reaching the most serious obstacle - the resistance of the countries themselves. The political cost of such a decision would be enormous, since lowering the speed from the mass 120-130 km/h to 100 km/h means directly cutting the comfort of millions of drivers. In addition, the EC itself recognizes that each speed regime must be tailored to the specific geometry of the road, the quality of the pavement, traffic and the environmental situation. Imposing a single universal speed limit for all types of roads is completely irrational from an engineering point of view.

The practice of reducing speed to 100 km/h is not entirely unknown on the Old Continent. The Netherlands has already introduced just such a ceiling on its highways in certain time zones in order to control harmful emissions. In most other countries, however, flexible limits are relied on, controlled by dynamic electronic boards according to the moment of load, weather conditions or noise levels. Even in Austria itself, where this controversial initiative originates, the standard limit remains 130 km/h, and lower values are applied only locally in risky or environmentally sensitive areas.

One of the main motives of the advocates of slow driving is fuel economy. It is true that when driving at 100 km/h, an internal combustion engine consumes significantly less than when maintaining 130 km/h. The problem is that the bills for an individual car are not automatically passed on to the entire transport sector. The authoritative Austrian automobile club ÖAMTC categorically refutes the loud claims that lowering the limit to 100 km/h would lead to a 25% overall drop in fuel consumption at the national level. According to the technical analyses of the club's experts, the real effect on the country's overall consumption would be negligible - just a few percentage points. Public opinion is also firmly against such restrictions - a survey by ÖAMTC from April 2026 shows that as many as 68% of respondents insist on maintaining the current 130 km/h, while only 11% support lowering the pace.

In terms of safety, speed is undoubtedly a factor in the severity of accidents and the EC is seriously committed to its management. But here too, there is no scientific evidence that a hard limit of 100 km/h is some kind of magic pill for all types of European motorways, regardless of the number of lanes, the intensity of the flow and the infrastructure. For this reason, the proposed idea of a pan-European limit of 100 km/h remains for the time being more of a media and political provocation than a real regulatory act. Before drivers are forced to drive slowly, the supporters of this fixation will have to overcome a huge wall of disagreement and prove that a single framework is more effective than the flexible national approach we still rely on today.