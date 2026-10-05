Slavi Trifonov: Basil II is a "Bulgar-killer", not a "Macedonian-killer"

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One of the good things brought about by the fact that Tsar Samuil is already in Bulgaria is that the dispute with the so-called Macedonians, the dispute about whether Tsar Samuil is a Bulgarian or Macedonian king, is already over. End. Period. Stop. That's enough. I am absolutely tired of listening to the outpourings, lies, complexes, suggestions of some fictional people from a fictional country. I would only feel better if Bulgarians from all over Bulgaria, namely Moesia, Thrace and Macedonia, welcomed the bones of the Bulgarian Tsar Samuil together. But that will happen too.

Since I was a child, really since I was a child, I have been using the evidence that Basil II's nickname was "Bulgar-killer", not "Macedonian-killer". Well, I'm tired of it, that's enough.

If any Macedonian has any questions, they should come on a trip to Bulgaria, see where Tsar Samuil is and shut up. And before they leave, they should check their grandfather's baptismal certificate, see that it says "Bulgarian", that their grandfather's surname ends in "-ov", not "-ski", and calm down. No one can give them back those nerves.

However much I joke, today was a wonderful day for us Bulgarians, for our self-esteem and for our history. I don't know how many people understand this, but I'm sure that their number will increase in the future.