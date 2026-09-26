When we talk about May Day lyutenitsa, we are talking about a tradition that has its own history, its producers and its own unique taste.

History

May Day lyutenitsa was most popular during the time of the "Partizanin" concert group. Since then, it has established itself on the market and become the most popular lyutenitsa. This is the name of the factory that created the most delicious lyutenitsa in Bulgaria, which has become popular all over the world. Since then, it has been the most recognizable thing associated with the town of Parvomay!

That was the beginning!

The story continues in 1940, when a vacuum canning factory, known as „Vitex“, was founded in Parvomay.

Established by a group of engineers and entrepreneurs from the town, the factory gradually became one of the largest enterprises in the country. Its production includes tomato puree, canned vegetables, compotes, marmalades and paprika, and the products reach both the Bulgarian and international markets.

During World War II, the company also produced food for the army. After nationalization in 1947, the factory passed into state hands, and over the years the company went through various stages and names.

Today, the tradition is continued by several manufacturers, including BBP OOD - a manufacturer of sterilized and frozen canned fruits and vegetables and semi-finished products, as well as the unique coarsely ground lyutenitsa – one of the most preferred and delicious in Parvomay.

The company „BBP“ Ltd. is among the major producers of lyutenitsa in Parvomay and is a well-known manufacturer of sterilized and frozen canned fruits and vegetables and semi-finished products. Established in 1999 in the town of Parvomay - the heart of the Thracian Lowland, the company relies on entirely Bulgarian raw materials to convey the true and unique taste of our fruits and vegetables.

Among the keepers of the tradition are „Bulcons Parvomay“ – a company associated with some of the emblematic products of Parvomay and the famous May Day lyutenitsa.

But these are just brands. The truth is at the very beginning, when KK „Partizanin“ gave popularity to the May Day lyutenitsa in Bulgaria and around the world back then!

Today

On September 26, another Parvomay lyutenitsa Festival was held in the square in front of the community center in Parvomay.

May Day smelled of roasted peppers, tomatoes and, in a word – of homemade lyutenitsa!

This is the second lyutenitsa Festival – Parvomay Municipality – a day when taste brings generations together, and one of the most beloved Bulgarian foods tells stories about home, grandmother's cuisine and the traditions that we want to pass on.

Guests of the holiday had the opportunity to see:

- live preparation of lyutenitsa and a competition for the best lyutenitsa;

- a culinary exhibition with homemade dishes and recipes from Parvomay;

- a farmer's market and local lyutenitsa producers;

- beekeepers from „Nectar-May Day“ and their products;

- two free children's workshops – for the little guests;

- music, songs, dances and performances by talented children;

- all attendees had the opportunity to become part of the creation of the „Book of the May Day Chutney“;

- the collection of objects and stories for a future Chutney Museum began.

And most importantly – May Day brought together generations today!

Who not only tasted the taste of real homemade lyutenitsa, but also saw how this unique Bulgarian product is created. The youngest participated in the children's workshops to feel that traditions are not just a memory of the past - they are something that we can experience together today. Since I mentioned traditions, let's unravel them too!

Tradition and quality

Many companies and producers competed today to see which lyutenitsa was the “best”! As a reporter, I had to try all of them in order to convey their taste in an objective report.

They were all incredibly delicious, with a unique taste that cannot be duplicated, because it is unique to the Parvomay region.

I myself now make homemade lyutenitsa, and it is very delicious, thanks to the fact that I have a house in the village of Ezerovo near Parvomay and the locals gave me the secret, which I will not write here.

But to be objective, I will still publish one of the recipes for lyutenitsa with honey with permission from the Genovi Bee Farm. They personally provided it to me.

The competition still had a somewhat symbolic ending when the deputy mayor of Parvomay Municipality, Mrs. Radoslava Stavreva, took the stage and presented the honorary diplomas to the participants in three categories: for the hottest lyutenitsa, most original and most authentic.

The lyutenitsa with honey of the team “From grandmother to granddaughter“ of the Genovi Bee Farm won the prize for the most original.

The one from “Magic Forest“ was nominated for the hottest from the village of Vinitsa, Plovdiv region, and for the most authentic certificate, the team of the National School "Probuda" won - the village of Dalbok Izvor.

May Day lyutenitsa - the taste of generations

On site, all those present tasted warm lyutenitsa from fresh products, freshly made from the new harvest of tomatoes, peppers, carrots and eggplants - vegetables that are the basis of the traditional taste of the May Day lyutenitsa.

Olya AL-AHMEED

Pvrvomai