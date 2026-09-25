How Vucic is girding Serbia with highways

Serbia has made highways one of the most visible symbols of Aleksandar Vucic's rule. From 2012 to October 2024, the country built 468 kilometers of highways and expressways, according to the Serbian Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure. As of July 2026, 1,060,871 kilometers of highways were in operation, according to “Roads of Serbia“. This is a network that connects Belgrade with Hungary, Croatia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Montenegro and the interior of the country.

Behind the construction boom is a mixed model. The state awards projects through “Roads of Serbia“ and “Corridors of Serbia“, and payments come from the budget, tolls, international loans and guarantees. Depending on the route, the contractors are the Chinese China Communications Construction Company, the American Bechtel in a consortium with the Turkish ENKA, as well as European companies.

China, Europe and Western Lenders

Chinese companies have been given an important role through intergovernmental agreements. This is how sections of the “Miloš Veliki“ motorway were built, including the Pakovrače-Požega section, as well as other transport facilities. The model speeds up the awarding process, but reduces public transparency around the price, conditions and control over contracts. Chinese investments and loans are part of a broader rapprochement between Belgrade and Beijing, which also includes railway, energy and mining projects.

European financing works according to a different scheme. In January 2026, the European Investment Bank approved a €150 million loan for the reconstruction and modernization of around 540 kilometers of local and national roads. The project is complemented by a €1.4 million grant and technical assistance from the European Union. The bank requires the application of public procurement rules and European standards.

The most expensive example is the Moravian Corridor - 112 kilometers between Prelina and Pojatě. The route is to connect central Serbia with European corridors 10 and 11, and includes bridges, overpasses, underpasses, river regulation and flood protection. According to ENKA, the contract value is €2.2 billion. The project is supported by a €430 million loan guaranteed by the UKEF, and in 2024, new financing of €700 million has been secured with MIGA guarantees.

Rapid opening vs. control

The main question about quality is not whether all new roads are dangerous, but whether the political pressure to open before important dates does not overtake technical readiness. In July 2025, the Pakovrače-Požega section was opened to traffic, although the automatic monitoring system for the “Munino Brdo“ tunnel was not completed. The government temporarily replaced the system with 24-hour duty of firefighters, police and emergency services. The director of “Roads of Serbia“ Zoran Drobnjak said: “I, as the most responsible, claim that it is safe.“

After the opening, N1 reported on ongoing work in the tunnels, traffic through a single tube, groundwater and concerns about landslides. Geologist Zoran Džajić warned that the terrain required additional measures due to the geological structure, landslides and water. Later, the tunnels were closed for functional testing of the systems and put back into operation. This is a specific case that does not prove a problem in all highway projects, but it shows the tension between the political calendar and construction control.

Economic effect and political benefit

Highways reduce transportation time, facilitate transit and make industrial zones more accessible to foreign investors. Traffic on the Serbian motorway network has increased from 34.5 million vehicles in 2012 to 62.5 million in 2021. This supports the argument that roads are not only a construction cost, but also an infrastructure for trade and regional development.

However, the cost remains long-term. The International Monetary Fund has warned of a backlog of debts at “Roads of Serbia“ and has called for better contract management, sustainable financing of maintenance and clearer control over public investments. The European Commission also notes that road infrastructure is a priority, but the agencies responsible for construction and maintenance are not fully independent.

Thus, motorways prove to be both an economic strategy and a political tool. Vučić can point to a physical result - a new tunnel, a bridge or an open section - and Belgrade to balance Chinese capital, European standards and Western project financing. The next test will not be just how many kilometers will be opened, but whether they will be built on time, at the announced price and with control that remains in place after the ceremony.

Sources: N1, Reuters